Coronavirus, il bollettino del 19 luglio: in Sicilia due nuovi casi, in Italia “solo” 3 morti – La Sicilia

Posted By: Redazione 19 Luglio 2020

Coronavirus, il bollettino del 19 luglio: in Sicilia due nuovi casi, in Italia “solo” 3 morti  La Sicilia




Leggi la notizia completa