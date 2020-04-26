Virtual tours in Sicily’s cultural areas. From Valley of the Temples to Selinunte, parks and museums

– Online platforms and smartphone apps are giving people at home on lockdown during the coronavirus emergency an exceptional possibility to visit many of Sicily’s cultural heritage areas, from archaeological parks to museums.

The Region of Sicily is offering an extraordinary possibility for visiting the island’s archaeological parks with a smartphone app called “Sicilia Archaeologica”, created by its cultural heritage department.

The free app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or Apple App Store, brings visitors through 14 different Sicilian archaeological parks, including underwater itineraries with the Superintendency of the Sea.

Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci said the app offers not only a “rich and varied multimedia offering” but also helps “renew the invitation to stay home, therefore preventing the spread of infection” from coronavirus.

Websites are also a way for virtual visitors to go on internet visits.

Parks available for online touring include the Valley of the Temples in …









