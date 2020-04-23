Conte partecipa alla riunione del Consiglio Europeo (Video)

Posted By: Redazione 23 Aprile 2020

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, ha partecipato in videoconferenza alla riunione del Consiglio Europeo. Al termine ha rilasciato una dichiarazione alla stampa.
 

redazione




