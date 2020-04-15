Trapani, uomo muore stroncato da un malore in strada a 52 anni

Posted By: Redazione 15 Aprile 2020

 Un uomo è morto, questa mattina, a piazza Cimitero, a Trapani.
Aveva 52 anni ed è stato stroncato da un malore.
Inutili i tentativi dei sanitari del 118 per salvarlo.
A piazza Cimitero sono intervenuti gli agenti di polizia.




