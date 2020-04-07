Rubano 16 carrelli di spesa, fermati un 22enne e un minore nel Trapanese

Posted By: Redazione 7 Aprile 2020

Un 22enne sorpreso con un minorenne a rubare dal magazzino di un supermercato di Marsala
L’articolo Rubano 16 carrelli di spesa, fermati un 22enne e un minore nel Trapanese sembra essere il primo su BlogSicilia – Ultime notizie dalla Sicilia.




Leggi la notizia completa