Sequestrate dai carabinieri del Nas mascherine non a norma, multe per 28 mila euro

Posted By: Redazione 5 Aprile 2020

Le mascherine non erano conformi alle disposizioni di legge.
L’articolo Sequestrate dai carabinieri del Nas mascherine non a norma, multe per 28 mila euro sembra essere il primo su BlogSicilia – Ultime notizie dalla Sicilia.




Leggi la notizia completa