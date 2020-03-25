Egadi, le attività che consegnano beni di prima necessità a domicilio

Posted By: Redazione 25 Marzo 2020

Per far fronte all’emergenza coronavirus il comune di Favignana ha stilato un elenco delle attività che consegnano a domicilio beni di prima necessità, quali generi alimentari, farmaci e poco altro. Ecco l’elenco delle attività qui sotto:

 




Leggi la notizia completa