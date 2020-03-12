VIDEO-il sindaco Enzo Alfano invita la cittadinanza a restare a casa

Posted By: Redazione 12 Marzo 2020

Il video messaggio del Sindaco Enzo Alfano alla cittadinanza
 

Restate a casa. Proibito uscire se non per ragioni urgenti ed improcrastinabili.
Geplaatst door Enzo Alfano Sindaco di Castelvetrano op Donderdag 12 maart 2020




