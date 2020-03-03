Controlli serrati lungo le strade del Trapanese, scattano 7 denunce

Posted By: Redazione 3 Marzo 2020

In tutto sono state identificate 82 persone, controllati 68 veicoli e 4 esercizi commerciali
L’articolo Controlli serrati lungo le strade del Trapanese, scattano 7 denunce sembra essere il primo su BlogSicilia – Ultime notizie dalla Sicilia.




Leggi la notizia completa