Trapani, Enrico Rizzi e la “guerra” a Facebook

Posted By: Redazione 18 Febbraio 2020

 L’animalista trapanese Enrico Rizzi ha dichiarato guerra al social network Facebook che gli ha bloccato il profilo.
Davanti ai nostri microfoni lo sfogo del responsabile del Nucleo operativo italiano tutela animali.




