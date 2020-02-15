Trapani. Giuseppe Lipari: “Ecco perché ho querelato il sindaco Tranchida”

Posted By: Redazione 15 Febbraio 2020

 La querela contro il sindaco Tranchida, la candidatura di Trapani a Capitale della cultura e le polemiche sulle nomine dei componenti del Cda di Atm: gli argomenti affrontati dal consigliere comunale Giuseppe Lipari.
Ascoltiamo l’intervista.
 




Leggi la notizia completa