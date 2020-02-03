Sicilia, Di Paola (M5S): “Sconti sui treni in Sicilia? Un’operazione di facciata. Ci sono aumenti del 10% in tutte le tratte” – Stretto web

Posted By: Redazione 3 Febbraio 2020

Sicilia, Di Paola (M5S): “Sconti sui treni in Sicilia? Un’operazione di facciata. Ci sono aumenti del 10% in tutte le tratte”  Stretto web




Leggi la notizia completa