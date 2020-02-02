Sicily cultural sites among most visited: Valley of the Temples, ancient theater Taormina

The Valley of the Temples in Agrigento and the Ancient Theater of Taormina are among Italy’s most-visited sites, above Turin’s Egyptian Museum and Venaria Reale, the Reggia of Caserta, Hadrian’s Villa and Villa D’Este in Tivoli, according to data released on Friday by the regional cultural department led by Sergio Alessandro. Siracusa was at the top with the la Villa del Casale of Piazza Armerina, the parks of Segesta and Selinunte and the Cloister of Monreale. The cultural ministry in recent days released a national ranking without including Sicilian sites, due to the region’s autonomy in the sector.

Seven Sicilian locations were among the top 37 most visited destinations in Italy.

They included the archeological park of the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, which in 2019 attracted more than 940,000 visitors, the Ancient Theater of Taormina, with just under 890,000 visitors, close to the colosseum in Rome, the Uffizi in Florence and …









Leggi la notizia completa