Ruba due biciclette, bloccato e arrestato un tunisino nel Trapanese

Posted By: Redazione 30 Gennaio 2020

Sono in corso ulteriori accertamenti per identificare eventuali complici dell’uomo
L’articolo Ruba due biciclette, bloccato e arrestato un tunisino nel Trapanese sembra essere il primo su BlogSicilia – Ultime notizie dalla Sicilia.




Leggi la notizia completa