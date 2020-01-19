VIDEO – Volley, all’Erice Entello il derby contro Fortis Trapani. Vulpetti: “Gara sudata, complimenti agli avversari”

Posted By: Redazione 19 Gennaio 2020

Sogna in grande adesso l’Erice Entello che ottiene una vittoria importantissima in chiave alta classifica. 3-1 ad una rognosa Fortis Trapani.
Le parole di coach Piervito Vulpetti nel post match.




