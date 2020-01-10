Panificio abusivo a Campobello di Mazara, intervengono i Nas

Posted By: Redazione 10 Gennaio 2020

I militari hanno inflitto all’uomo una sanzione di 4mila euro e hanno sospeso l’attività commerciale
L’articolo Panificio abusivo a Campobello di Mazara, intervengono i Nas sembra essere il primo su BlogSicilia – Ultime notizie dalla Sicilia.




Leggi la notizia completa