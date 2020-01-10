Edilizia, nel 2020 in Sicilia appalti per 630 milioni: tutte le gare previste – Giornale di Sicilia

Posted By: Redazione 10 Gennaio 2020

Edilizia, nel 2020 in Sicilia appalti per 630 milioni: tutte le gare previste  Giornale di Sicilia




Leggi la notizia completa