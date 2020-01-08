Incidente A29, deceduta anche la donna gravemente ferita

Posted By: Redazione 8 Gennaio 2020

Sale a 2 il bilancio delle vittime del grave incidente di ieri sulla A29. Giuseppa Filingeri, 76 anni, si è spenta per le gravi ferite riportate.
L’auto sulla quale i coniugi viaggiavano è finita fuori strada per cause ancora da verificare.




