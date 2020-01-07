Tragedia del Trapanese, giovane cade dalla scala mentre pota un albero e muore

Posted By: Redazione 7 Gennaio 2020

Stava potando un albero in un giardino privato di Custonaci
L’articolo Tragedia del Trapanese, giovane cade dalla scala mentre pota un albero e muore sembra essere il primo su BlogSicilia – Ultime notizie dalla Sicilia.




Leggi la notizia completa